BREAKING: Club Q shooter accepts plea deal, pleads guilty

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The person accused of committing the mass shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ mass shooting accepted a plea deal, waiving his right to a jury trial.

Anderson Aldrich, 23, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including five counts of murder in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, and bias-motivated crime.

The potential sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole associated with the five counts of murder in the first-degree charges.

This is a final decision - a trial can not happen at a later date.

After going over the plea deal, the charges, and whether or not Aldrich understands what's happening, the judge accepted the plea deal.

The killer will be sentenced Monday. The sentencing will come after the victim's statements.

The Club Q mass shooting left five people dead.

Daniel Aston

Kelly Loving

Derrick Rump

Ashley Paugh

Raymond Vance

According to the report, the suspect has allegedly "expressed remorse" for the actions committed in November 2022 in recorded jail-house phone interviews with AP reporters.

On May 19, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office filed a motion in the case against the accused killer where they stated there is a "near-unanimous sentiment for the most expedient determination of case-related issues."

13 Investigates spoke with former El Paso County District Attorney Dan May who said offering a plea deal in a case like this ensures that the victims and their families get justice in an expedited way without a long, drawn-out court process.

The suspect is set to make a court appearance at 8:30 a.m.

