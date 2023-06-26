5 teens killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle. Officials with the Fort Myers Police Department say the accident happened either late Sunday or early Monday and killed three woman and two men, all ages 18 or 19. The names of the teens weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public on Monday. The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the teenagers worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

