3 found dead at home included couple celebrating golden wedding anniversary, officials in Massachusetts say

(CNN) — Three people were found dead inside a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, including a couple celebrating their golden wedding anniversary, officials said.

The victims were found dead from apparent stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Police have increased their presence in the area as they search for suspects in the apparent triple homicide, Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

All three are members of the same family and were due at church that morning, Ryan said at a news conference Sunday.

Two of the victims were expected to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary, Ryan said. “As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day. To have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic,” Ryan said.

“We do plan on having some extra patrols out there throughout the night,” Carmichael said. “We’re going to use a lot of our own resources – extra officers being called in, extra dispatchers brought into the dispatch center.”

There was an attempted break-in just before 6 a.m. at a home half a mile from the residence where the three people were found dead, the district attorney said.

A preliminary investigation showed signs of forced entry at the scene of the killings, but officials have no reason to believe the two incidents are connected, Ryan said.

Officials are asking the public to remain vigilant, check their surveillance videos and call the police if they see or hear anything suspicious.

“As far as the Newton Police Department, we won’t rest until we find out who did this, and we find justice for the victims that were involved here,” the police chief said.

Newton is around 10 miles west of Boston.

