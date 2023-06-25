Skip to Content
Suspect returns to the scene of a stabbing in Colorado Springs and is arrested

today at 7:38 AM
Published 7:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man fled the scene of a stabbing, returned, and was then arrested for the stabbing, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday night just after 9:30 near 500 South Circle Drive. Police said a man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries from the stabbing and the knife was found on scene.

The man who was suspected of committing the stabbing, allegedly ran from the scene but eventually returned. Police then arrested 29-year-old Ricky Rhodes in connection with the stabbing.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

