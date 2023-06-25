Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

By Sahar Akbarzai and Jonny Hallam, CNN

(CNN) — Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, she revealed in an episode of her “Tea Talks” podcast released Monday.

During the podcast, which was recorded last week before her surgery, Ferguson said, “Tomorrow I’m going in for a mastectomy.”

“I want every single person who is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened, and go do it,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson reportedly left the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, central London on Sunday and is said to be recovering with her family at Windsor, according to the UK Press Association (PA).

According to PA, a spokesman for the duchess said: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.”

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” according to PA.

“The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”

The spokesperson added that the duchess expressed her “immense gratitude” to the medical staff who had supported her and the staff involved in the mammogram.

Her illness “was otherwise symptom free,” and Ferguson “believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” the spokesperson said, according to PA.

