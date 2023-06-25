Sacai caps Paris Fashion Week with a collision of punk, workwear and inventive silhouettes

PARIS (AP) — The sweltering Paris heat wave was momentarily forgotten as fashionistas were drawn into Sacai’s final display for this season’s Paris Fashion Week. This year, designer and founder Chitose Abe ventured into Sacai’s signature codes while drawing from the spirit of the 70s punk movement, a cultural emblem of resistance during a world in flux. The result was a creative dialogue between fashion’s past and future, between rebellion and uniformity.

