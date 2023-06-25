Skip to Content
Driver crashes into police impound lot after having medical emergency and losing control

today at 7:22 AM
COLROADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver lost control of their car while having a medical emergency and crashed into the impound lot at the police station, according to Colorado Springs police.

CSPD said it happened Saturday night around 8:30 at the Sand Creek division's impound lot. Police were first called for reports of someone ramming the metal fence and trying to break into the impound lot.

Once on scene, CSPD said they determined the driver had the emergency and accidently crashed into the fence. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The impound lot metal fencing that was damaged has been secured.

Riley Carroll

