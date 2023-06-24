Man in custody after threatening police with gun, triggering a shelter-in-place in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after not cooperating with police during an attempted arrest and threatening to shoot at officers, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday CSPD responded to the he 1600 block of Lenmar Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Police first rescued the female victim and her children before finding the suspect, 27-year-old Austin Hogue, in his car in the apartment complex.

Around 11:15 p.m. a shelter-in-place was ordered for residents in the area because of the threats Hogue was making to officers and informing police he had a gun.

Eventually, police were able to contain Hogue to the 800 block of Musket Drive where police say he would not cooperate. Police used less-lethal methods to finally arrest Hogue without injury to anyone.

Hogue is now in the El Paso County Jail and facing charges of felony menacing, aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief, child abuse, and DUI.