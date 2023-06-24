Former collegiate chess player hosts 50 chess tournament for kids in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --Over 50 kids participated in a free chess tournament Saturday at the Library 21c in Colorado Springs.

George Krasnoploskiy hosted and sponsored the event. He's a a former collegiate chess player and "lifelong chess enthusiast." This is the second time he's hosted an event like this and said he wants to give back to the community by hosting this event.

There were prizes, two free food trucks, and a mascot on hand to root for each child.

Krasnoploskiy said chess is a fantastic game for children to learn and explore strategy.