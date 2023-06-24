BET Awards return Sunday night, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards return Sunday night with a show that promises to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Kid Capri will curate a tribute to the genre, and Patti Labelle will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner in a performance. Drake leads the nominations and Busta Rhymes will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the show’s highest honors. Other performers at the 2023 BET Awards include Chief Keef, E-40, Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Tyga, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo. Busta Rhymes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on BET and several Paramount channels, including VH1, MTV and Comedy Central.

