Assault charge dropped against Raiders’ Davante Adams for shoving photographer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed. Adams was charged after shoving a photographer to the ground while walking off the field. The Kansas City Star reports the charge was dropped June 5. Adams’ lawyer declined to comment. Kansas City police say the photographer suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Adams apologized in his postgame media comments and later on Twitter. The photographer said in an ongoing lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs that he was targeted online and feared for his safety after the incident.

