Woodland Park man sentenced to 4 years in prison for assault on police during Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) - A Woodland Park man was sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement during the January 6, 2021, Capitol Breach in Washington, D.C.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 26-year-old Robert Gieswein assaulted law enforcement officers during the insurrection. He was charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

According to court documents, Gieswein met a small group of Proud Boys members in Washington, D.C. He wore camouflage and was carrying a baseball bat. The members invited him to stay with them throughout the day. At some point, one of the Proud Boys members gave Gieswein a piece of orange duct tape to place on his helmet for the purpose of identifying him as "friendly."

They then walked to the area surrounding the Washington Monument before heading to the Capitol.

In addition to Gieswein's four-year prison sentence, a U.S. District Court Judge ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000 to the Architect of the Capitol.

After marching with the Proud Boys group for nearly three hours, investigators said Gieswein arrived at the Peace Monument. He joined a large mob and rushed into the restricted area of the Capitol grounds and ultimately to the plaza to the west of the Capitol.

While in the west plaza, Gieswein reportedly participated with other rioters in pushing on a barricade held by police that they were using to set a line between themselves and the rioters. At some point, Gieswein stated he “would die for this” and to “execute these fascists.”

Before making those statements, Gieswein threw a water bottle at a line of police officers.

According to officials, Gieswein also sprayed an aerosol irritant at members of the U.S. Capitol Police. At least one officer suffered a bodily injury because of this.

When trying to arrest him, Gieswein also tried punching at least one officer.

While he wasn't arrested then, Gieswein ended up leaving the Capitol after unsuccessfully making it through a line of officers to the House Speaker's office.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states, including 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

