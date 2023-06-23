Who is the head of the mercenary group calling for an armed rebellion in Russia?

The head of the private military contractor Wagner is calling for an armed rebellion to oust Russia’s defense minister. Russian security services have reacted by opening a criminal investigation and ordering the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin. He has previously bashed the country’s military leadership for failures in the war in Ukraine, and is known for his long-running feud with the Defense Ministry. Prigozhin posted a series of angry video and audio recordings in which he accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike Friday on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine, where his troops are fighting on behalf of Russia.

By The Associated Press

