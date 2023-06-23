What happens during a catastrophic implosion? Titan submersible occupants likely died instantly

The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion that experts say likely killed its pilot and four passengers instantly amid intense pressure in the North Atlantic’s deep waters. Maritime researchers called an implosion the worst possible outcome of all the scenarios envisioned during the desperate round-the-clock search to find the missing vessel. Experts had cautioned that under intense pressure at extreme depths the Titan’s hull could implode, which would result in instant death for anyone aboard the vessel. The water pressure at 12,500 feet below the surface at the site of the Titanic wreck is roughly 400 atmospheres or 6,000 pounds per square inch.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.