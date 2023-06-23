Tropical Storm Bret brings winds and rain to islands in eastern Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret is bringing winds and heavy rain to islands in the eastern Caribbean that shut down to prepare for potential landslides and flooding. The storm’s center was west of St. Vincent early Friday and moving west. Its maximum sustained winds were 60 mph. Airports, businesses, schools and offices have been closed on St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and other islands since midday Thursday. Residents stocked up on gasoline, water and canned food. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Up to 6 inches of rain is forecast in places. But Bret is expected to weaken in the Caribbean and dissipate by Sunday.

