‘Titanic’ director James Cameron says the search for the missing sub became a ‘nightmarish charade’
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — “Titanic” director James Cameron says the search operation for a deep-sea tourist sub turned into a “nightmarish charade” that prolonged the agony of the families of the passengers. Cameron told the BBC that he felt “in my bones” that the Titan submersible had been lost soon after he heard it had lost contact with the surface during its descent to the wreckage of the ocean liner. He said the focus in the media over the next few days about the submersible having 96 hours of oxygen supply and about banging noises heard — were “a cruel, slow turn of the screw.” Cameron has made more than 30 dives to the wreckage of the Titanic.