COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting around 2,100 homes Friday afternoon east of Downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says they are responding and the estimated time of restoration is 6:37 p.m. today. In many instances, CSU fixes these outages and restores power to customers much faster than their estimations.

CSU says the outage began at 2:47 p.m. Friday.

CSU Outage Map