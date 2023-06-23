Pig with a pedicure available for adoption at HSPPR in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has a special pig available for adoption at its Pueblo location.

According to the HSPPR, Feta the pig was recently found running amuck in Pueblo in an open field that was close to a highway. This was no place for a pig, so the HSPPR convinced her to get in their trailer and took her for a checkup with their veterinary team.

Feta had severely overgrown hooves that required some help from a local veterinary clinic. The HSPPR said sid the Mesa Vet Clinic arranged a spa day for Feta and fixed her feet up right. They even painted her toes so she could put her best hoof forward in wherever her new home may be.

For more information, visit hsppr.org