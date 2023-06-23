Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order in University of Idaho student slayings case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns. The ruling in Bryan Kohberger’s case was handed down late Friday afternoon. Second District Judge John Judge said it was legally prudent to restrict attorneys from making some statements about the case in order to preserver Kohberger’s right to a fair trial. Still, Judge also said the original gag order was arguably overbroad and vague.

