CSPD makes arrest in 2022 homicide on Airport Road

Published 3:03 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made an arrest in the 2022 murder of Elizah Beatty on Airport Rd.

RELATED: CSPD identifies victim in shooting at unlicensed nightclub

According to CSPD, 20-year-old Omar Martinez-Sarmiento was arrested on Thursday, June 22, for murder in the first degree.

On Dec. 17, 2022, CSPD responded to a shooting at what they called an unlicensed nightclub on Airpot Rd. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. One person was dead.

That individual was identified several days later by the El Paso County Coroner as 42-year-old Elijah Beatty of Colorado Springs.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have information about it, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

