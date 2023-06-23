Colorado Springs Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy who ran away from family’s car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are searching for a missing eight-year-old boy last seen near N. Circle Dr. and N. Union Blvd.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a child jumped out of the car when a family member stopped their vehicle. The boy was last seen walking north in the 3000 block of N. Circle.

Police said this started as a domestic disturbance.

This is a developing story.