Skip to Content
News

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office evacuating Fountain Creek ahead of Thursday’s storms

June 22, 2023
PCSO
June 22, 2023
By
Updated
today at 10:22 AM
Published 10:10 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - With the Fountain Creek expected to rise Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning anyone camped along the river to evacuate now.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is flying a drone over the Fountain Creek with a PA system warning people of the significant danger of flooding.

Officials said the sheriff's office and police department are working together to ensure the safety of those camping along the river.

People are also asked to avoid hiking the Fountain Creek trails Thursday. PPD also reminds people not to drive into standing bodies of water, especially in low-lying areas under bridges, as there is a risk of submerging your vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content