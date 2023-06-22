Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office evacuating Fountain Creek ahead of Thursday’s storms

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - With the Fountain Creek expected to rise Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning anyone camped along the river to evacuate now.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is flying a drone over the Fountain Creek with a PA system warning people of the significant danger of flooding.

Officials said the sheriff's office and police department are working together to ensure the safety of those camping along the river.

People are also asked to avoid hiking the Fountain Creek trails Thursday. PPD also reminds people not to drive into standing bodies of water, especially in low-lying areas under bridges, as there is a risk of submerging your vehicles.