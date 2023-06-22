Driver rescued from Jimmy Camp Creek after being swept away by flood water Wednesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three cars were swept into Jimmy Camp Creek in Fountain Wednesday, one of the drivers had to be rescued by police and fire, according to the Fountain Police Department.

The rescue happened at Link Road and Old Pueblo in Fountain, near the train tracks.

The water was so powerful it turned one of the smaller cars onto its side and swept it into a drainage pipe, causing even more backup to the already bad flooding problem.

One of the people who was swept into the creek was Wali. Wali owns a landscaping company, Let's Go Mow, with his partner. His tools were all in the trailer being pulled behind his car that was swept into the creek.

Fountain Police said they're bracing for more rain and more water rescues Thursday night. The City of Fountain is also preparing to close roads that flood - trying to prevent anyone from getting stuck.