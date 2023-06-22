Court dismisses Navalny’s appeal against lack of access to writing materials in prison

By Radina Gigova, CNN

(CNN) — Russia’s Supreme Court has on Thursday dismissed an appeal by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny against restrictions imposed on access to writing materials in prison, according to Russian independent news site Mediazona.

Navalny, who attended the hearing via video link, had been challenging the restrictions imposed on access to writing materials in prisons “not only for himself, but for all prisoners” during a hearing at the Supreme Court in Moscow, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

“Aleksey is trying to achieve the right to correspondence, and not only for himself, but for all prisoners,” she said in a post on her official Twitter account.

