Canadian police release names of 16 seniors who died in bus crash

DAUPHIN, Manitoba (AP) — Canadian police are releasing the names of 16 people who died in a crash between a minibus and a semitrailer a week ago at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba. Officers and family members placed giant photos of the victims who ranged in age from 68 to 88 at the front of a news conference on Thursday. The bus had been taking the group from Dauphin in Manitoba and the surrounding area on a trip to a casino on June 15 when it crashed with the truck near the town of Carberry.

