Bills trainers cite Hamlin case as example for schools, youth leagues to make life-saving plans
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Buffalo Bills trainers say they stuck to their pre-planned treatment when Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January. Now they’re encouraging schools and youth leagues to also make their own potentially life-saving plans. Nate Breske and Denny Kellington described their experience at the National Athletic Trainers Association convention in Indianapolis. They say coaches, officials and players should practice their plans regularly. They also called for more CPR training and with automated external defibrillators.