As a transgender woman, a New York City subway icon finds her own voice

CRANFORD, N.J. (AP) — The voice is familiar to many millions of New York City subway riders. For more than a decade, Bernie Wagenblast’s voice has been ringing through bustling underground tunnels to herald an approaching train or remind the hurried masses to please stand away from the platform edge. Wagenblast has been using that deep, sonorous voice to inform and guide. Now, as a transgender woman, she uses it to inspire, mindful of the social and political upheaval in some parts of the United States. As communities across the country celebrate Pride Month, transgender rights are front and center at some parades and other festivities as a show of solidarity.

