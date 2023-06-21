What was Hungary’s role in freeing Ukrainian POWs from Russia? The European Commission wants to know

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm says it will ask Hungary to provide explanations and details about the country’s role in the transfer to Hungary of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war freed by Russia. The liberation of the POWs has created tensions between Ukraine and Hungary. The government in Budapest is one of the most friendly toward Russia of the 27 EU nations. The 11 men are ethnic Hungarians from the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia. Hungary officials have said that the government had nothing to do with the operation. European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Wednesday that it was crucial for Hungary’s government to explain “to their Ukrainian counterparts what happened.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.