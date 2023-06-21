West Virginia governor can’t use Senate bid as excuse to not disclose finances, judge says
By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has ordered West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to provide information about his finances to attorneys for a Pennsylvania coal exporter owed $1.9 million by Justice and one of his coal companies. Justice has refused to respond to information requests from Xcoal Energy & Resources, which is trying to collect the balance of a $10 million judgment it won in a lawsuit against Justice and Southern Coal Corp. The judge on Tuesday ordered Justice to answer Xcoal’s questions by July 5. Attorneys for Justice have argued that Xcoal is seeking sensitive information that opponents could try to use against him as he vies for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in a bid to unseat Democrat Joe Manchin.