Victim of Monday morning shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on the city's east side.

Police responded to the 1000 block of E. River St. just before 7 a.m. Monday morning on a shots fired call. They found a man dead at the scene. One neighbor told KRDO that she woke up that morning to the sound of around 10 gunshots.

The man found dead at the scene has been identified as Jordan Robinson by the coroner.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719)-320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.