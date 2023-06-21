Strong storms possible late tonight

Strong and possibly severe thunderstorms possible late tonight and early Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny early and then becoming partly cloudy... with an isolated thundershower this afternoon. Highs today will max out in the mid-80s and low-90s.

TONIGHT: Severe weather is possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Hail and high winds are a distinct possibility.

EXTENDED: Partly to mostly cloudy during the day Thursday with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be some ten degrees cooler Thursday afternoon. Drier and warmer conditions return Friday and linger through early next week.