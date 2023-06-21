Skip to Content
News

Strong storms possible late tonight

slot0
By
Updated
today at 8:09 AM
Published 7:35 AM

Strong and possibly severe thunderstorms possible late tonight and early Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny early and then becoming partly cloudy... with an isolated thundershower this afternoon. Highs today will max out in the mid-80s and low-90s.

TONIGHT: Severe weather is possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Hail and high winds are a distinct possibility. 

EXTENDED: Partly to mostly cloudy during the day Thursday with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be some ten degrees cooler Thursday afternoon. Drier and warmer conditions return Friday and linger through early next week. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content