Prosecutors urge 3-year prison sentence for former US congressman from Indiana

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Indiana congressman should serve three years in prison for an insider trading conviction. Prosecutors made their arguments prior to the July 11 sentencing of 64-year-old Steve Buyer of Noblesville, Indiana. Buyer was convicted in March of making illegal trades while working as a consultant and lobbyist after a congressional career that stretched from 1993 to 2011. He once served as a House prosecutor at former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial. Authorities say the lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran made over $320,000 illegally for himself, relatives and a woman with whom he had an affair.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.