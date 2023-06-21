Poland’s conservative ruling party leader Kaczynski is joining the government as the deputy premier

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s powerful conservative ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is reentering the government as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet. The move Wednesday gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election this fall. Kaczynski is the head of Law and Justice. That’s the party that has governed Poland since 2015. It is widely believed in Poland that he decides most of the government’s policies and appointments and guides the country in his position as party leader. Polish President Andrzej Duda is scheduled to hold a ceremony later Wednesday to confirm the government changes.

