Pharrell fuses entertainment and fashion for confident Louis Vuitton menswear debut

PARIS (AP) — Louis Vuitton kicked off Paris Fashion Week men’s shows with the much-anticipated debut collection by Pharrell Williams, who was appointed in February to succeed the late Virgil Abloh. With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lebron James and Rihanna among guests lining the gold-covered cobbles of the iconic Pont Neuf in central Paris, Pharrell put on a confident first show. It represented fused high fashion with pop culture and entertainment — and was capped by a thunderous concert by Jay-Z, whom Pharrell joined in a performance on stage.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.