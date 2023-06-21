Kazakhstan abruptly announces it will no longer host Syria talks, amid Russian surprise

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan abruptly said it will stop hosting talks on the Syrian conflict that erupted 12 years ago. The decision on Wednesday has come as a surprise to Russia and other participants at the wrapping up of the 20th round of talks held in the capital, Astana. Since 2017, the former Soviet nation has provided a venue for talks to representatives of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran on ways to resolve the Syrian conflict. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said that the talks have fulfilled their mission and “the initial goals, including the creation of de-escalation zones, ending the bloodshed and reducing the number of casualties have been fully implemented.” No decision has been made yet regarding the venue for future talks.

