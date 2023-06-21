Israel beefs up troop presence in West Bank after Palestinian attack that killed 4 civilians

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has beefed up its forces across the occupied West Bank and prepared to demolish the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who killed four Israelis in one of the worst attacks in the past year of violence. On Wednesday the families laid to rest the victims in the deadly shooting in the West Bank settlement of Eli. Two Palestinian militants opened fire at a gas station restaurant a day earlier, killing four Israeli civilians. The army said it has arrested three suspects in the Palestinian village of Urif in connection to the attack.

