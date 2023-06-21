German woman convicted of keeping Yazidi woman as a slave in Iraq

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman has been convicted of keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave during her time with the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. She was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison. The state court in the western city of Koblenz on Wednesday convicted the 37-year-old of crimes against humanity, membership in a foreign terrorist organization and being an accessory to genocide. The court found that the defendant for three years abused a young Yazidi woman “in her own interests as a household slave.” It said that her husband brought the woman to their home and regularly raped her, and that the defendant enabled that and should have intervened.

