Former AP journalist and spokesman Jack Stokes dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran Associated Press journalist Jack Stokes has died. Stokes was the news cooperative’s steadfast supporter and spent the last years of his decades-long career before his retirement as its spokesman. He was 73. Stokes was an avid cyclist and athlete. His longtime partner, Lorene Bradshaw, says he died unexpectedly after collapsing at his home in Queens. He was remembered fondly by his former co-workers as a calm, funny and charming presence everywhere from shifts working overnight in his early days to the company’s basketball league that ran for a few years toward the end of his time at the AP.

