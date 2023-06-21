Death of 22-year-old man found in Lake Pagosa ruled an accident

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The death of a missing 22-year-old Pagosa Springs man has been ruled an accident.

Jeremiah Villarreal was first reported missing on Monday, April 17. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, his body was found in Lake Pagosa on April 18.

On June 19, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office received the autopsy report from the Pathologist. Villarreal's death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and Archuleta

County Coroner’s Office agreed the findings of the investigation did not reveal any evidence of foul play.