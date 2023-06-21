Colorado Springs non-profits team up to refurbish local seniors’ homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Two Colorado Springs non-profits put their paint brushes to the test Wednesday as they helped refresh the homes of seniors who can't afford to update them on their own.

"I am so excited and I am so blessed and so happy," said Joleen Shepard, Colorado Springs homeowner.

Shepard has lived in her home for twenty years and is ecstatic that her home was chosen for a makeover today.

"It's a great help, like I said I would never be able to afford anything like this myself," she added.

"Pulling up this morning we saw Joleen sitting on her stairs and we are all just so excited. This is our first time doing this and so we weren't really sure what to expect," said Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way.

The non-profit paired up with Colorado Springs- Brothers Redevelopment for the "Day of Action 2023 Paint-A-Thon."

"Anytime you can give your time and effort to make this a better place and help people we always encourage that," said Quevedo.

This year, the groups are focused on helping folks who have a tough time getting around or are on a fixed income.

More than two dozen volunteers helped paint the exterior of Shepard's home. They also helped with her shed in the backyard.

"I am going to have so much pride and happiness when it's done. I'm going to have a beautiful home that they just painted for me," said Shepard.

"At Brothers, we believe that a coat of paint can help instill pride and protection and just beautification and that's why a coat of paint is just so important," said Mackenzie Wagner, Volunteer Coordinator for Colorado Springs Paint-A-Thon.

"I'm just I can't get over it, I am overwhelmed," said Shepard.

If you'd like to nominate a neighbor or family member for this type of home makeover, visit the Brothers Redevelopment Paint-A-Thon website.