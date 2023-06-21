Attorneys spar in case of ex-Trump adviser who devised strategy to keep former president in power

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers are continuing to spar in the case of a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump who is facing possible disbarment in California for developing a dubious legal strategy that was aimed at keeping Trump in power following the 2020 election. Attorney John Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges in the State Bar Court of California. On Wednesday — the second day of testimony — Eastman lawyer Randall Miller spotlighted legal debates surrounding the tallying electoral votes in a defense of Eastman’s advice to the former president. The proceeding could result in Eastman losing his license to practice law in the state.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.