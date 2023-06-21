Andrew Tate says he ‘believes in God and the justice system’ on the way into court

(CNN) — Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed “misogynist” online influencer, was appearing in a Bucharest court alongside his brother Wednesday on charges of human trafficking and rape.

Tate told reporters as he entered the Bucharest Tribunal that he believes “in God and I believe in the justice system, and we are going to be OK.”

He and his brother, Tristan, were surrounded by four bodyguards, who pushed media out of their way as they made their way inside the courthouse.

When asked by one reporter if he was a rapist, Andrew Tate responded: “Of course not, don’t ask me stupid questions.”

The pair looked in good spirits as they smiled and waved despite the seriousness of the charges that were laid against them on Tuesday, which include human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

A Romanian judge later adjourned the case of Tate and his brother until Friday, according to CNN affiliate Antena 3.

The court was expected to make a decision regarding house arrest for the pair and to set a date for trial.

On his way out of the courthouse, back to house arrest, Tate told the media: “I would like to say a massive ‘Thank you’ to all the supporters we have around the world.

“Regardless of what the mainstream media keep saying and the lies they’re trying to report, we get tens of thousands of messages from people every single day supporting us, and they understand that we’re not the first affluent, wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked.”

The Tate brothers are the highest-profile suspects to face trial on human-trafficking charges in Romania.

They were placed under house arrest alongside two Romanian female suspects pending a criminal investigation for abuses allegedly committed against seven women – accusations they have denied.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

The Tate brothers’ legal team said it “will embrace the opportunity to fight in court and present arguments and evidence” to prove their innocence, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate Antena3 in Romania.