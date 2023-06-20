UN official praises Kenya’s refugee integration program, says $200 million pledged, more needed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Marking World Refugee Day, Kenya’s president has met with a top U.N. official to discuss a new plan to integrate refugees into host communities. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visited the east African country on Tuesday and met with President William Ruto to show his appreciation for the country’s planned integration programs allowing refugees to become self-sufficient. Kenya hosts more than 600,000 refugees, hailing from 23 countries, including neighboring Somalia, South Sudan and Ethiopia. The majority live in camps, north of the country. The camps are overcrowded and basic services are overstretched. Grandi said the integration program was a more sustainable approach as opposed to the current camp system that heavily relies on aid.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.