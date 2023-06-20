U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announces resignation ahead of Washington AG race

SEATTLE (AP) — Nick Brown, U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, announced Tuesday that he is stepping down — a resignation that arrives amid expectations that he is planning to run for state attorney general. Brown, 46, plans to return part time as a litigation partner at Pacifica Law Group in Seattle, where he handled complex civil, regulatory, public policy and other matters for public and private clients before becoming a U.S. Attorney. In 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Brown as U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, making him the first Black U.S. attorney to serve in the state.

