Suspect dies after crash Tuesday in stolen Colorado State Patrol vehicle

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect died Tuesday after a fatal crash in a stolen Colorado State Patrol vehicle.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to assist Otero County Deputies with a fleeing suspect Tuesday morning along Highway 50, in Otero County. The vehicle was reportedly related to a "shots fired" call. It was also reported the suspect had caused multiple crashes and attempted to cause head-on crashes with other vehicles.

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

CSP said that during the arrest, "the suspect gained access to the front of a fully marked Colorado State Patrol vehicle and fled." He then led a pursuit down Highway 50 until he hit stop sticks deployed by waiting troopers.

According to CSP, the driver lost control after hitting the stop sticks and crashed into a commercial vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, and then caught fire.

The suspect was pulled from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital but succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash. The suspect's identity is not being released at this time.

CSP said this is an ongoing investigation and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency.