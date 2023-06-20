Shield 616 hosting BBQ Bash and Fundraiser for local law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shield 616 is hosting a BBQ Bash and Fundraiser this week to celebrate the grand opening of Mission BBQ and raise money for local law enforcement.

Shield 616 said the event will raise money for the Colorado Springs Police Dept. and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The fundraiser is on Thursday, June 22, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Mission BBQ on Interquest Pkwy.

You can RSVP for the event at mission80921@mission-bbq.com

To learn more about Shield 616, visit https://shield616.org/.