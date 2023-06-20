Skip to Content
News

Shield 616 hosting BBQ Bash and Fundraiser for local law enforcement

Shield 616
By
Published 4:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shield 616 is hosting a BBQ Bash and Fundraiser this week to celebrate the grand opening of Mission BBQ and raise money for local law enforcement.

RELATED: Pueblo officers given life-saving gear donated thanks to KRDO’s and Shield 616 Protect our Protectors Telethon

Shield 616 said the event will raise money for the Colorado Springs Police Dept. and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The fundraiser is on Thursday, June 22, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Mission BBQ on Interquest Pkwy.

You can RSVP for the event at mission80921@mission-bbq.com

To learn more about Shield 616, visit https://shield616.org/.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content