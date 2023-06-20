Pikes Peak United Way’s annual ‘Day of Action’ in need of volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pikes Peak United Way is looking for volunteers to help with its annual ‘Day of Action’ to help those less fortunate in the Pikes Peak region.

The ‘Day of Action’ will be held Wednesday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be held at 518 North Nevada Avenue.

The one-day event comes in partnership with Brothers Redevelopment–a nonprofit organization that provides home repair and other services to senior and disabled people in Colorado.

The goal comes in an effort to paint the exterior of several houses for homeowners who are 60-years-old or older and who have a disability.

The ‘Day of Action’ is part of a global effort to improve communities and assist neighbors.

Now, Pikes Peak United Way is asking for volunteers for the day’s effort.

Volunteers must be at least 13-years-old and must commit to being part of the projects for the entire day.

Volunteers can register here to join the group event.