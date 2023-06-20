Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest returns to Colorado Springs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest returns to Downtown Colorado Springs this Friday, June 23.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine, according to the official website. It is located downtown on Tejon St. and cross streets between Colorado Ave. and Platte Ave.

The Fan Fest features freestyle motocross demos, autograph sessions with racers, concessions, and a lot more.

For more information, visit the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest website.