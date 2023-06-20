Skip to Content
News

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest returns to Colorado Springs this week

Race fans admire a car at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest.
Krista Dumas
Race fans admire a car at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest.
By
New
Published 3:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest returns to Downtown Colorado Springs this Friday, June 23.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine, according to the official website. It is located downtown on Tejon St. and cross streets between Colorado Ave. and Platte Ave.

The Fan Fest features freestyle motocross demos, autograph sessions with racers, concessions, and a lot more.

For more information, visit the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content