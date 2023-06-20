Parents take on struggle for trans rights for their kids and others in conservative Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Parents of trans children are mobilizing in Poland seeking acceptance after the country’s leader mocked trans people last year during Pride season. Poland has been ranked as the worst country in the European Union for LGBTQ+ rights. The situation is especially fraught for transgender people, with low levels of acceptance even by many parents and suicides. The road is especially torturous for those seeking to change their gender markers on their documents. They must sue their parents for having assigned them the wrong gender at birth, and the process can take a long time. At Warsaw’s Pride parade last weekend, parents offered free hugs to young gay and transgender people whose own parents have rejected them.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.