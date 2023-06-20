One Colorado returns with its 18th Annual Pink Party to Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--One Colorado, an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ Coloradans, is hosting its 18th annual Pink Party at ReelWorks Denver.

The fundraising event will be held on Friday, June 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to support One Colorado’s efforts in electing pro-equality candidates across the state in 2024.

This is an outdoor, 21+ event, and guests are encouraged to dress in their finest pink summer wear.

Guest speakers for the Pink Party will include RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 contestant Angeria Paris VanMichaels, along with Governor Jared Polis, and One Colorado’s Executive Director Nadine Bridges.

Tickets can be purchased at the link here and will be $75 online through Friday, June 23, at 5 p.m.

After that date, tickets will be $90 at the door.

A $10 add-on for GA entry will give guests access to Drag Nation, plus a Meet & Greet with Angeria VanMichaels and Luxx Noir London.

VIP tickets are sold out.

The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. at ReelWorks Denver located at 1399 35th Street.